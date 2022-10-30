Left Menu

AP CMO convenes meet on Oct 31 to sort out finance issues

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:16 IST
AP CMO convenes meet on Oct 31 to sort out finance issues
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI): The Chief Minister’s Office has convened a crucial meeting with the Finance Department here on Monday to discuss the vexatious pending payments issue.

Secretaries of government departments have been asked to send details of files, pending for approval of the Finance Department, for necessary action.

K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, convened the meeting in the backdrop of mounting court cases, particularly contempt proceedings against top bureaucrats, over non-payment of bills, official sources said.

The sources said a sum of over Rs 40,000 crore has been pending for payment for works executed by various departments.

“Allocations have been made in the Budget but when it comes to actual payment, files are getting stuck with the Finance Department. This has in many a case led to avoidable litigation in the High Court,” a senior bureaucrat pointed out.

While many state government works were hampered due to non-availability of funds, several centrally sponsored schemes too have come to a standstill with the Government of India not releasing grants as the state has not been able to meet its proportionate share, the bureaucrat noted.

In some cases, the state government even diverted the grants, released by the Centre, for other purposes.

With various department heads, during regular review meetings with the CM, raising complaints over non-clearance of bills in time, the CMO has got into action to sort things out.

Bureaucrats are, however, skeptical about any positive outcome from the CMO meeting as the state coffers are “practically empty”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022