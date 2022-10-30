Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL37 DEF-AIRCRAFT-3RDLD MANUFACTURING PM Modi calls on global defence majors to make India manufacturing hub Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on global defence majors to manufacture military hardware in India for the world after laying the foundation stone of a facility here for the production of European C-295 military transport aircraft. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL24 PM-LD JK JOBS Time to leave behind old challenges, benefit from new possibilities: PM to J-K youth New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described Jammu and Kashmir as the pride of every Indian, and said that it is time to leave behind the old challenges and take full benefit of new possibilities.

BOM22 GJ-LD BRIDGE COLLAPSE Gujarat: At least 32 killed as suspension bridge collapses in Morbi Morbi: At least 32 persons were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said. DEL13 PM-SOLAR India doing wonders in solar, space sectors: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is doing wonders in the solar as well as space sectors and the whole world is ''surprised'' to see its achievements. DEL14 GERMANY-INDIA-CHINA ENVOY India, other countries feeling weight of ''big'' nation need to find ways to deal with it: German Envoy New Delhi: India and other countries feeling the weight of a ''big and powerful nation'' should sit together and see how to deal with the situation, German Ambassador Phillip Ackermann has said in a thinly veiled reference to China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region including the Indo-Pacific. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL32 MHA-LENDING-APPS MHA asks states, UTs to take urgent action against predatory Chinese lending apps New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought urgent strict action by law enforcement agencies against predatory lending apps as harassment, blackmail and harsh recovery practices by such Chinese-controlled entities have led to multiple incidents of suicides. By Achinta Borah DEL15 CONG-RAHUL PENSION Cong will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat: Rahul New Delhi: The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

DEL35 OD-BYPOLL-BJD-LD TUDU Odisha bypoll: BJD lodges complaint against Union Minister Tudu for violating MCC, demand strict against him Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The BJD on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu violated the model code of conduct while campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Dhamnagar assembly bypoll and demanded exemplary action against him.

BOM20 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-GEHLOT Just as goats are purchased for Eid, BJP buying MLAs to topple state govts, alleges Gehlot in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that just the way goats are purchased for Eid celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is buying MLAs to topple elected governments in states.

DEL39 DL-WIRE-LD MALVIYA-COMPLAINT 'The Wire' files police complaint against ex-consultant over 'fabricated' material for story on BJP leader New Delhi: News portal 'The Wire' has filed a police complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with a now retracted story related to BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

CAL20 BH-KISHOR-BJP RSS RSS real coffee, BJP just the frothy top: PK Patna: Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday compared the BJP-RSS combine to a cup of coffee in which the party was like the frothy top and the parent body was the real thing underneath.

MDS14 TL-CBI-2NDLD GENERAL CONSENT Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI Hyderabad: The Telangana government has withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state, joining a host of non-BJP ruled states to deny the central agency a blanket permission to probe cases.

MDS20 TL-RAHUL-2NDLD YATRA Modiji, speak on fuel price rise: Rahul Gandhi Shadnagar: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''price rise and unemployment'' in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked as to why the Prime Minister is not addressing the issues.

MDS18 TL-MLAS-RAO-2ND LD BJP BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple govt, alleges Telangana CM Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused the BJP of 'trying to buy' 20 or 30 MLAs of the ruling TRS and topple his government and claimed that 'brokers' from Delhi offered the sitting legislators Rs 100 crore each.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-PILS-CAA SC to hear 232 pleas on CAA issue on Oct 31 on reopening after Diwali New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear around 240 PILs, including a large batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), on Monday when it would reopen after a nine-day Diwali vacation. FOREIGN FGN18 US-INDIA-LD INDO PACIFIC US partnering with India to enable it play 'broader stabilising role' in Indo-Pacific: senior Pentagon official Washington: The US wants to make sure that it is partnering with India in its defence modernisation plans and to better enable it to play a ''broader stabilising role'' in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, according to a senior Pentagon official. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-BLINKEN-JAISHANKAR US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discuss Ukraine war Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)