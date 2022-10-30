Navi Mumbai: Two booked after business supplier ends life over payment delay

Two persons have been booked for allegedly not paying one of their suppliers who committed suicide under distress, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The two had taken building materials from Deepak Katbu but were allegedly dilly-dallying in payment as per the latter's kin, he said.

''Katbu killed himself on October 12 and the complaint was filed by kin who found a recorded message on his mobile phone blaming the two accused,'' he said.

They have been charged with abetment of suicide but no arrest has been made, he added.

