Brother of man sentenced for sodomising boy attacks victim's kin
The brother of a man convicted in an unnatural sex case allegedly attacked the complainants family with an axe in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.He incident took place on Saturday in Parsodi village in Katol, he added.A man was convicted in a sodomy case involving a minor boy.
The brother of a man convicted in an unnatural sex case allegedly attacked the complainant's family with an axe in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
He incident took place on Saturday in Parsodi village in Katol, he added.
''A man was convicted in a sodomy case involving a minor boy. His brother attacked the minor boy's kin with an axe, leaving the victim's mother injured. We have registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with the incident,'' he said.
