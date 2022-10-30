Brother of man sentenced for sodomising boy attacks victim's kin

The brother of a man convicted in an unnatural sex case allegedly attacked the complainant's family with an axe in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

He incident took place on Saturday in Parsodi village in Katol, he added.

''A man was convicted in a sodomy case involving a minor boy. His brother attacked the minor boy's kin with an axe, leaving the victim's mother injured. We have registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with the incident,'' he said.

