Russian woman held with charas in Himachal

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:10 IST
Mandi (HP), Oct 30 (PTI) A Russian woman was arrested with over two kilogram charas from a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, police said.

According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, during checking 2.412 Kg charas was recovered from Olga Brashkova (49), resident of Domodedovo in Moscow, Russia.

The police has registered a case under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP added. PTI COR DJI RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

