Four decomposed bodies found in house in Odisha's Baragarh

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:56 IST
Four decomposed bodies found in house in Odisha's Baragarh
  • Country:
  • India

Four decomposed bodies were found at a house in Odisha's Baragarh district on Sunday evening, police said.

The bodies, suspected to be of four members of a family, were found in the house in Jandol village in Bheden police station area, they said.

None of the members of the Meher family, which owns the house, were seen for the last two days in the area, police said.

The door of the house was found locked from the inside, sub-divisional police officer Amrit Kumar Panda said.

The bodies will be shifted from the house for post-mortem on Monday morning in the presence of forensic experts and an executive magistrate, he said.

The bodies were first found by the villagers after they noticed a foul smell near the house.

The house has been sealed, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

