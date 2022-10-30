Woman taken into custody for 'poisoning' boyfriend to death in Kerala

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody a young woman who allegedly poisoned to death her 23-year-old male friend with an intention to murder him, after he refused to break up with her.

Greeshma (22) was detained for allegedly serving an ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man.

ADGP in charge of Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar told reporters here that the woman has confessed to the crime.

''As per our preliminary investigation, she invited him to her house on October 14 and gave him the kashayam mixed with a pesticide,'' the ADGP said.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma and her family were interrogated since morning and police said they were in a relationship which ended in February.

''However, it seems like Sharon was not ready to back off from the relationship. Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements,'' Kumar said.

Police said they will record the arrest soon and produce her before the court soon.

The senior police official said as of now there was no evidence in connection with the role of any other family member in the crime.

''Her motive was to eliminate him and gave the kashayam mixed with the pesticide.'' Asked how the accused managed to make him drink the 'kashayam,' Kumar said she had told the victim that it was difficult to drink the decoction and dared him to consume it.

''He used to mock her saying that it was not that difficult to drink the kashayam. She invited him to her house on October 14 and gave the kashayam, which he drank. He vomited there itself and later on the way to his house also,'' he said.

However, in his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police suspecting it as a medico-legal case.

A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

''He passed away on October 25. We took the statement of nine people, including Greeshma and her family members on October 26 and 27. After recording the statement of the doctor, we asked her and her family to appear for interrogation. Upon interrogation, she gave us the statement with regard to the crime,'' Kumar said.

Sharon's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

As the news of her confession came out, Sharon's father told the media that the family of the woman was also involved in the crime.

''Not only the girl, but her parents are also involved,'' he alleged.

