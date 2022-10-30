Maha: Shinde camp slams Oppn, claims 'epidemic of disinformation' on projects being spread against CM

Kiran Pawaskar, spokesperson for the Shinde faction, also known as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said talk of mega projects leaving Maharashtra and moving to other states was baseless.

He was speaking in the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for the Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft. This had led to a tussle between Maharashtra's ruling dispensation and the opposition.

''It seems there is an epidemic of disinformation being undertaken as a campaign to defame Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government, which took over just three months ago (in June),'' Pawaskar told reporters.

Pawaskar said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Subhash Desai was industries minister for more than seven years (in the 2014-209 Devendra Fadnavis government as well as under Uddhav Thackeray till June this year), and the latter should make public information on projects that have come to the state in his tenure.

He claimed former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was confined to his home and not interacting with people, and had not conducted meetings in connection project MoUs signed.

''Some Sena leaders (Uddhav faction) are jumping to the conclusion that the new government is responsible for the mistakes of the previous one,” Pawaskar alleged.

