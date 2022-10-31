Left Menu

J&K: Murder case solved within 10 days in Udhampur, 1 held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 00:13 IST
Ten days after a man was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police on Sunday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the alleged killer.

Police found the body of one Amit Gupta, a resident of Shakti Nagar, near Prince Cafeteria in Mand on October 20, they said.

Police detained some suspects, including Tarun Sharma, who lives in Mand. During sustained questioning, Sharma confessed to have killed Gupta over a financial dispute, they said.

Sharma was arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

