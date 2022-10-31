Left Menu

Uttarkhand resort murder: Police invoke Gangster Act against accused

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 00:29 IST
Uttarkhand resort murder: Police invoke Gangster Act against accused
  • Country:
  • India

The police here on Sunday invoked the Gangster Act against the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, an official release said.

The action was taken on the directions of Pauri's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Choubey, it said.

The body of Bhandari (19), who worked at the Vanantara resort here, was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on September 24, six days after her parents reported her missing.

She was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, resort owner and former BJP leader and state minister Vinod Arya's son, and two other employees when she resisted their attempts to offer ''special services'' to customers.

Pulkit and his two accomplices, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, were later arrested in the case.

Acting on the SSP's directions, a case was registered against the three accused under the Gangster Act and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act, 1986.

According to the FIR, Arya was the kingpin and earned money by indulging in illegal activities along with Gupta and Bhaskar in the resort and its surrounding areas.

The FIR also states that the accused disturbed public peace and order by committing heinous crimes in the area.

After the news of Bhandari's murder spread last month, violent protests erupted in areas surrounding the resort with local people breaking its window panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory on its premises.

Later, the resort was demolished by the local administration and a special investigation team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi was set up to probe the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022