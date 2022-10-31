Left Menu

J-K Police uncovers international terror module, 2 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 00:50 IST
J-K Police uncovers international terror module, 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module which was being coordinated from Europe and arrested two of its members involved in ferrying weapons and explosives being dropped by drones coming from Pakistan's side in Jammu.

An investigation into dropping of weapons by drones in the Baspur Bangla area along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura led to Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered from them, officials said.

During interrogation, Bose revealed that he was working at the behest of Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

During the questioning of the two, it was learnt that the coordinator of the terror module is based in Europe, the officials said.

''Both (Bose and Singh) were in touch with an overground worker (OGW), namely Balvinder of Jammu, who is now settled in Europe,'' Singh said.

The arrested accused and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation, he said.

''Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of consignments in Pakistan,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022