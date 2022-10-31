Bridge collapse: Gujarat CM visits Morbi; meets patients, takes stock of rescue and relief work
After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.Patel and Sanghavi then reached the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured victims of the mishap.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening, killing at least 60 people. After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.
Patel and Sanghavi then reached the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured victims of the mishap. During the visit, survivors narrated their ordeal to the chief minister.
Earlier, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the release added.
An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for treatment of those injured in the bridge collapse, the Chief Minister’s Office said.
The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, collapsed around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Praful Patel congratulates Mubassina Mohammed for silver in long jump in Asian Youth Athletics
Maharashtra BJP chief says party won't contest Andheri East Assembly bypoll; to withdraw nomination of Murji Patel.
MP: Congress leader Deoraj Singh Patel's remarks about BJP trigger controversy
Opposition out of race, Modi will become PM again in 2024 polls: Union Minister Patel
Asian Youth Athletics C'ship: Praful Patel announces Rs 10L cash prize for Mubassina Mohammed