Brazil's Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in ongoing Brazil vote count
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 03:37 IST
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the ongoing vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, moving ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula had 50.01% of the vote compared with 49.99 for Bolsonaro, with 67.76% of voting machines counted, according to date published on the Supreme Electoral Court's website.
