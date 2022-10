Brazil's Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in ongoing Brazil vote count

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the ongoing vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, moving ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula had 50.01% of the vote compared with 49.99 for Bolsonaro, with 67.76% of voting machines counted, according to date published on the Supreme Electoral Court's website.

