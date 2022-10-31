Brazil election authority calls presidential race with Lula ahead
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 04:49 IST
Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) on Sunday said the country's presidential election was "mathematically defined" with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking more votes than incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 98.8% of voting machines voting machines counted, according to date published on the TSE website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Electoral Court
- Bolsonaro
- Luiz
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil's da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate
Brazil's Bolsonaro and Lula spar in first debate of runoff campaign
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil presidential runoff
Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil presidential runoff - poll
ANALYSIS-Lula, Bolsonaro and market look to cure Brazil consumer debt hangover