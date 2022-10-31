Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for "greenwashing, lying and cheating"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday called out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being "held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights." Speaking at the London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre where she was promoting her new book, "The Climate Book", 19-year-old Thunberg dismissed the looming climate summit, known as COP27, as an opportunity for "people in power... to greenwashing, lying and cheating."

Brazil's Lula defeats Bolsonaro to win presidency again in stunning comeback

Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist leader and the end of the country's most right-wing government in decades. Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 99.1% of voting machines counted, which the Supreme Electoral Court said was enough to "mathematically define" the outcome of the race.

After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals

In tears, Philomene Aby's hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela, went to work at a club in the city's Itaewon area around 6 p.m. on Saturday. That was the last time Aby, a Seoul resident from the Ivory Coast, saw him.

Security forces tear gas students defying Iran protest ultimatum

Protests in Iran entered a more violent phase on Sunday as students, who defied an ultimatum by the Revolutionary Guards and a warning from the president, were met with tear gas and gunfire from security forces, social media videos showed. The confrontations at dozens of universities prompted the threat of a tougher crackdown in a seventh week of demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate.

More than 80 killed in India as bridge packed with holiday sightseers collapses

At least 81 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. Reuters TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Grain market braces for price flurry as Black Sea corridor in doubt

Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Philippines' death toll from storm Nalgae climbs to 80 - disaster agency

The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 others reported missing, the country's disaster agency said on Monday. Half of the death toll was recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 were recorded missing, the agency said in a new bulletin.

U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia's north-ABC report

The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, a move which could further inflame tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at Australian air force's remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern territory, ABC's Four Corners programme reported, citing U.S. documents.

A picture and its story: Fire-bombing of a seaside English migrant centre

"I heard this bang and I thought it was a bird scarer," Reuters photographer Peter Nicholls recalls, describing the moment a man fire-bombed the gates of a centre for processing migrants in the English port of Dover and then took his own life. It was a dreary day in the south coast town and Nicholls was taking pictures to illustrate a story on tension between Britain and France over who should handle thousands of migrants who make the dangerous trip over the English Channel each year.

Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says

The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry next to a busy market intersection killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise. Saturday's attack was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017, killing more than 500 people.

