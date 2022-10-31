Left Menu

South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 31-10-2022 05:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 05:52 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.

Han made the remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.

