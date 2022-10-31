South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.
Han made the remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.
