Death toll from bridge collapse in India rises to 132 - local official
Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.
A footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement