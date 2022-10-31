Left Menu

2 people suffocate to death while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

A sanitation worker and one more person died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of a house in a village here, police said on Monday.The two had entered the tank without any safety equipment to clean it. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both dead, a senior officer said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 10:18 IST
2 people suffocate to death while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sanitation worker and one more person died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of a house in a village here, police said on Monday.

''The two had entered the tank without any safety equipment to clean it. They suffocated after inhaling poisonous gas and lost consciousness. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both dead,'' a senior officer said. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Jharsa village.

The victims were identified as Dilip (45) of Agra and Shahbuddin (29), a local tailor, the police said.

The families of the deceased alleged they were murdered and demanded action against the owner of the house, they said, adding that an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence) has been registered at Sector 37 police station here.

It took a four-hour operation to bring the victims out of the septic tank, a fire official said.

ASI Jaswant Singh, the investigation officer, said a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022