12-year old boy dies while rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:04 IST
A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.

