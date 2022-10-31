Left Menu

Woman accused of poisoning male friend to death attempts suicide in police station

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:40 IST
Woman accused of poisoning male friend to death attempts suicide in police station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her, on Monday attempted suicide by drinking a disinfectant at a police station here.

Greeshma (22), who was taken into custody on Sunday night, consumed the disinfectant when she was in the toilet of the police station, a senior police officer said.

''We immediately realised what she had done and took her to hospital. Her condition is stable now according to the doctors. She is being supervised,'' Rural SP, D Silpa told PTI.

She also said that the arrest of the accused woman would be recorded soon.

The accused woman was taken into custody on Sunday night after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year old Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man, police had said.

The woman taken into custody for 'poisoning' her boyfriend to death in Kerala She had allegedly served an ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14, ADGP in charge of Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar had told reporters here on Sunday.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Police had also said Greeshma and Sharon's relationship had ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship.

''Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements,'' the ADGP had said.

In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police suspecting it as a medico-legal case.

A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

Sharon's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

As the news of her confession came out, Sharon's father had told the media that the family of the woman was also involved in the crime.

''Not only the girl, but her parents are also involved,'' he had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022