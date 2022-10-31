Left Menu

Series of blasts heard in Kyiv - Reuters witnesses

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city.

Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

