U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says "the food must flow"
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:03 IST
The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.
Amir Abdulla's comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan. Russia had withdrawn saying it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Black Sea Grain Initiative
- United Nations
- Turkey
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution
U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution
Two U.N. peacekeepers killed, four injured in Mali attack
Three U.N. peacekeepers killed, three injured in Mali attack
U.S., allies to discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N.