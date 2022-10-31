China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it
31-10-2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart that the United States should stop the practice of containment and suppression against China and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Wang also said in a Monday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified.
