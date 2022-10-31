Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Blasts heard in Kyiv

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes. GRAIN DEAL

* The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine are pressing ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal with a transit plan in place for 16 ships on Monday, despite Russia suspending participation. * Russia said on Saturday it suspended participation in July's Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed major exporter Ukraine to ship agricultural produce, after Ukrainian attacks on ships in Crimea.

* The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend. * A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" as a result of Moscow's move, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday; Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5% on Monday.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was trying to create an artificial famine in developing countries, calling for a strong U.N. and G20 response. * U.S. President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous", saying it would increase starvation, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was weaponizing food.

FIGHTING * Russia said Ukraine attacked its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones on Saturday. It said wreckage showed the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation. It has asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday to discuss the attack. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

* Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow used the explosions 220 km (137 miles) away from the grain corridor as a "false pretext" to pull out of the grain export deal. * The Russian army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday. It also accused Ukraine of firing near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but said the radiation situation remained normal, TASS reported.

* Ukraine's east military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiivka and Uhledar. Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

