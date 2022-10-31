Series of blasts heard in Kyiv - Reuters witnesses

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes.

Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge. Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after more than 10 explosions, witnesses said, and electric power as well as mobile phone networks went down in parts of the city.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles which targeted "a critical infrastructure facility". Blasts were also reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy. "Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, wrote in messaging app Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)