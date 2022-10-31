Bulls gore three to death during Hori festival

In separate incidents, bulls gored three people to death during the Hori festival organised in the district in the last four days.

Police said bull races were organised in different parts of the district and people thronged to watch it.

During the event, the bulls went berserk and gored the onlookers.

While two deaths were reported in Shikaripura Taluk, one occurred in Sorab Taluk.

Authorities said the organisers did not take permission to conduct the event.

