Watchman found dead at brick kiln in UP’s Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 60-year-old watchman was found at a brick kiln here on Monday with his hands and feet tied, police said. A tractor kept parked in the kiln located in the Bibinagar area was also missing, Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

The deceased was identified as Hemraj, he said, adding the incident occurred on Sunday night.

According to the police, the miscreants fled with the tractor after killing the watchman.

The matter is being investigated, Tiwari said.

