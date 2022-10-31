Left Menu

Hyderabad can never forget Sardar Patel: Kishan Reddy

But, the then Hyderabad State under Nizam rule got freedom after 13 months, he said.The Hyderabad State of Nizam was not ready to merge with the Indian Union like many other princely states and a police action and a struggle had to be carried out for the purpose, he said.The Union Government in 2014 had decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas National Unity Day on October 31 every year, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:11 IST
Hyderabad can never forget Sardar Patel: Kishan Reddy
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday paid glowing tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule is the region where Patel should be remembered the most.

Speaking at a 'Run for Unity' 5K run organised by CRPF, Southern Sector, here on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, Reddy recalled the stellar role played by the country's first Deputy Prime Minister in unifying the nation at the time of Independence.

''If Sardar Patel ji is to be remembered first anywhere in the country, he should necessarily be remembered in Hyderabad. Because, the country got Independence on August 15, 1947. But, the then Hyderabad State under Nizam rule got freedom after 13 months,'' he said.

The Hyderabad State of Nizam was not ready to merge with the Indian Union like many other princely states and a police action and a struggle had to be carried out for the purpose, he said.

The Union Government in 2014 had decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) on October 31 every year, he said. ''Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is our 'jaan' (life). Sardar Patel ji had a huge role in getting freedom to us and bringing the tricolour to this land. That is why we never forget Sardar Patel ji,'' he said.

