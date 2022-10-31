No deficiency in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday asserted there was no deficiency on his government's part in ensuring the delivery of justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, a day after the slain singer's father threatened to withdraw the FIR.

Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewala's father, who on Sunday said he would withdraw the FIR in his son's murder case if the slain singer was linked with gangsters.

''From our side, there is no such deficiency that we are making any delay in delivery of justice. Every day, someone or the other is being arrested. From wherever we get any clue, we make arrests (in the case),'' the chief minister said in Pathankot.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has also threatened to leave the country and given an ultimatum to the state machinery till November 25 to hear him out.

Mann, who was in Pathankot on Monday to take stock of paddy procurement arrangements, dubbed the Moosewala murder incident as a very serious matter.

He said the police have arrested those who attacked the singer and planned the murder, and added that a charge sheet has been submitted in the case.

Mann said his government had urged the Centre to issue red corner notices against the accused, who were in Canada, in order to bring them here to face the law.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Balkaur Singh has claimed that his son was killed under a well-planned conspiracy and that it was not the result of a gang war.

Reviewing the procurement operations in Pathankot, Mann said of the total 112.46 lakh metric tonne paddy that arrived till Sunday in the state's grain markets, 110.13 lakh MT have been procured.

