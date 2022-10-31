Record agricultural volumes leave Ukraine ports on Monday -official

A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products was carried on vessels leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, withdrew from the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an "indefinite term" because it said it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact after an attack on its vessels.

