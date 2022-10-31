Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:43 IST
Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey will continue its efforts for the Black Sea grain export deal despite Russian hesitancy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after Russia suspended its participation in the initiative at the weekend.

"Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a speech.

Separately, a U.N. spokesperson said the first of 40 planned ship inspections on Monday had been completed in Istanbul waters with a team of just U.N. and Turkish members, rather than the previous four-member teams including Russians and Ukrainians before Moscow's suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

