Infiltration bid foiled in JK, Pak terrorist killed

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said.

''One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Search operations are underway in the area and further details awaited, police said.

