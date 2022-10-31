Infiltration bid foiled in JK, Pak terrorist killed
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said.
''One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Search operations are underway in the area and further details awaited, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keran
- Jumagind
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Keran Sector
- Pakistani
- Kashmir Zone Police
- Kupwara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K: BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian
Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri pandit in Jammu
Kashmiri youth striving to revive 'dying' glazed pottery craft; working on bulk order for Diwali
Light and sound show on journey of Jammu's Bahu Fort to be open to public from tomorrow
Traders protest against opening of Reliance retail store in Jammu