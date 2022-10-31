Left Menu

'Hoped for better life': Father of migrant worker from Bengal who died in Morbi disaster

But all our dreams were shattered when we came to know about his death late on Sunday, the daily-wager said.The body is likely to be brought to the village on Tuesday.TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the local police have visited Habibuls house and the state government was providing full cooperation to the family.

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 31-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 15:15 IST
'Hoped for better life': Father of migrant worker from Bengal who died in Morbi disaster
  • Country:
  • India

Wails broke the tranquil of sleepy Keshabbati village in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Monday as neighbours flocked the house of 18-year-old Habibul Sheikh, who was among those who lost their lives in the Gujarat bridge collapse.

Habibul dropped out of school after class 10 due to financial difficulties and was working as a goldsmith in Morbi town, where the incident happened, for the last 10 months. He lived there with his uncle.

He had gone to visit the suspension bridge on Machchhu river on Sunday evening when the incident took place.

For his father Mahibul Sheikh, Habibul's death shattered many dreams.

''My son had gone to Gujarat to earn money. We had hoped for a better life with our son's earnings. But all our dreams were shattered when we came to know about his death late on Sunday,'' the daily-wager said.

The body is likely to be brought to the village on Tuesday.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the local police have visited Habibul's house and the state government was providing full cooperation to the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022