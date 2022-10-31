3 terror suspects arrested in J-K's Shopian

Security forces have arrested three terror suspects in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

''Based on inputs received from Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the presence of two terrorists in Chak Keller area, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on Sunday evening,'' a defence spokesperson said. He said a vehicle was intercepted at around 8 pm but the occupants tried to escape.

''However, they were apprehended and handed over to the police. They have been identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam in Pulwama,'' the spokesperson said, adding that warlike stores were recovered from their possession. In another operation, a terror suspect was apprehended by security forces at Shopian's Mohandpur, the official said, adding that one pistol and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

