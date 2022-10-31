Case against suspended Congress MLA's advocates; HC lawyers boycott court

Lawyers practising at the Kerala High Court on Monday boycotted work in protest against the registration of a criminal case against the advocates representing Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who is an accused in a rape case.

Vanchiyoor police had recently registered a case against Kunnappilly and three of his lawyers for allegedly threatening the survivor in the rape case against the suspended Congress leader.

Police told PTI that the case was registered upon the direction of the court which recorded the statement of the survivor saying that they threatened her.

''The general body meeting of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association convened today at 9.45 am to discuss the issue of police excesses by registering criminal cases against lawyers who are accepting briefs for clients has resolved to abstain from court work today (31.10.2022),'' the Association notice read.

Kunnappilly was suspended by the Congress on October 22 saying his explanation with regard to the allegations raised by the woman was not satisfactory.

A woman had recently filed a rape and attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA. He appeared before the investigating officers after a court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

That case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend.

Later, Vanchiyoor police filed another case based on the statement of the woman against him and three lawyers for allegedly threatening her. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

Another case was filed against the legislator for allegedly defaming her through online media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)