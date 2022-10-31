Left Menu

Police working to counter use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle weapons, narcotics: J-K DGP

Singh said Pakistans nefarious designs and acts are not a secret as attempts have been made from across the border to send weapons, narcotics and IEDs into Jammu and Kashmir through drones during the last few years. If there is no support from the Pakistan establishment, these activities cannot succeed, he added.Talking about the function, the DGP said the day was being celebrated as national unity day.

DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police is working to counter smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Monday.

''We are on the job to counter this challenge (use of drones for smuggling weapons and narcotics). Many persons involved in these acts have been arrested,'' Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a National Unity Day function here. Singh said Pakistan's ''nefarious designs and acts'' are not a secret as attempts have been made from across the border to send weapons, narcotics and IEDs into Jammu and Kashmir through drones during the last few years. ''Many such attempts have been foiled but still a significant quantity of weapons and narcotics are coming in. Lashkar is the main smuggler of these items. It has the support of the establishment as drones are flown from the areas where rangers and Pakistan army are deployed. If there is no support from the Pakistan establishment, these activities cannot succeed,'' he added.

Talking about the function, the DGP said the day was being celebrated as national unity day. ''It is being celebrated since 2014. It is also Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels's birthday who played a stellar role in national unity and integrity. ''There was a unity parade and the personnel took a pledge to protect the unity and integrity of the country. They also dedicated themselves to maintaining the internal security of the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

