Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest, Tasnim reports
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
About 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the judiciary in the Iranian capital as saying on Monday.
Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.
