Germany condemns violence by Iranian security forces against protesters
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany condemns "in the strongest terms" a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, a German government spokesperson said on Monday
Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement