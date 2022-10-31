Left Menu

Hurriyat Conference chairman among 500 most influential Muslims globally

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:30 IST
Hurriyat Conference chairman among 500 most influential Muslims globally
  • Country:
  • India

Hurriyat Conference chairperson and Islamic scholar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has figured in a list of 500 most influential Muslims globally along with former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The annual list was brought out by the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) in collaboration with Georgetown University and was published on Monday, the Hurriyat said in a statement.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran and King Abdullah of Jordan were also among those featured on the list, it said.

''He (Farooq) has been advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realised,'' the RISSC-Jordan has said about him, according to the statement.

Farooq has been under house arrest since August 4, 2005, when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed by Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022