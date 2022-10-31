Man shot dead by brother over family dispute in UP’s Meerut

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother over a family dispute here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Fukran, Additional Superintendent of Police Piyush Singh said.

The incident happened in the Lisadi Gate area on Sunday night, he said.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against Rizwan, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)