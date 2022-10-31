Left Menu

Consider situation, grant permission for RSS rally: DGP

The officials should analyse the law and order situation prevailing in the district concerned.

Consider situation, grant permission for RSS rally: DGP
The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a circular to all the police Commissioners and district police chiefs to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its 'Route Marches' and public meetings in 51 places across the state on November 6 after taking into account the law and order situation individually.

A circular to this effect, issued on October 29, was produced before Madras High Court judge, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, when the contempt applications from the RSS came up for further hearing on Monday.

The circular directed the police commissioners and the SPs in the state to grant permission to hold the rally on November 6, strictly after ensuring the conditions imposed by the High Court in its earlier order dated September 22 are complied with. The officials should analyse the law and order situation prevailing in the district concerned. Movement of vehicular traffic should not be affected. The safety of the members of the general public as also the processionists, should be ensured, the circular added.

Following a plea from the counsels of the petitioners, the judge posted the matter on November 2 for filing compliance reports by the subordinate police officers in the districts.

