Grain deal suspension would not benefit anyone -Turkish defence minister
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:55 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's defence minister said on Monday the suspension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal would not benefit any parties involved, after Moscow suspended its participation in the initiative at the weekend.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also said in a statement that he would hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu later on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Moscow
- Turkish
- Hulusi Akar
- Sergei Shoigu
- Turkey
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign
WRAPUP 7-Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign
Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border -deputy minister
Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border -deputy minister
WRAPUP 6-Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign