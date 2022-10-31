Grain deal suspension would not benefit anyone -Turkish defence minister

Turkey's defence minister said on Monday the suspension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal would not benefit any parties involved, after Moscow suspended its participation in the initiative at the weekend.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also said in a statement that he would hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)