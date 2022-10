Did Russia hack Truss's phone? Kremlin dismisses media reports

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a British media report that Liz Truss's mobile telephone was hacked by Russian agents.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Russian spies gained access to Truss's phone while she was foreign minister.

When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was little in the British media that could be taken seriously.

