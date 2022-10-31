Left Menu

Huge cache of arms recovered from Maoist’s den in Jharkhand

A huge cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered from Budha Pahad area in Jharkhands Latehar district, police said on Monday. A light machine gun, an INSAS and a self loading rifle and 18 weapons that had been looted from police, besides more than 200 improvised explosive devices were recovered from the left wing extremists bunkers in the area, which is some 180 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:14 IST
Huge cache of arms recovered from Maoist’s den in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered from Budha Pahad area in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday. A light machine gun, an INSAS and a self loading rifle and 18 weapons that had been looted from police, besides more than 200 improvised explosive devices were recovered from the left wing extremists' bunkers in the area, which is some 180 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said. Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Palamu Range, Raj Kumar Lakra said that a joint operation code named 'Octopus 20', comprising CoBRA battalion, CRPF and Jharkhand police, is being carried out in Budha Pahad, considered to be safe haven for Maoists for the past one and half months.

"During the operation on Sunday, we recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from bunkers in Budha Pahad area," he said.

A special operation is on in the area, Chattan Pani and Jok Pani hill since October 28 and the area is almost freed from Maoists now, he said. In the operation the police also recovered four magazines of the LMG, one carbine, seven 303 rifles with 11 magazines, nine 315 rifles, 876 bullets, 41 country-made grenades and 213 IEDs, an official release said.

All the IEDs have been destroyed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022