Did Russia hack Truss's phone? Kremlin dismisses media reports

When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was little in the British media that could be taken seriously. "Unfortunately, there is a shortage of material in the British media that can be perceived as serious. And we treat such publications as the yellow press," Peskov said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:18 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a British media report that Liz Truss's mobile telephone was hacked by Russian agents.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Russian spies gained access to Truss's phone while she was foreign minister.

"Unfortunately, there is a shortage of material in the British media that can be perceived as serious. And we treat such publications as the yellow press," Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

