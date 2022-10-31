Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:47 IST
Two boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bundi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 pm near Bijlawa village when three friends Ashish Bairwa (17), Sushil alias Sonu (16) and Vinod went for a bath in the pond, they said.

Vinod was sitting on the shore when he noticed his two friends, who had gone deep into the water, did not come back, SHO (Nainwan) Subash Katara said.

He ran to the village and informed the boys' family members, following which they called the police and rushed to the spot, he added. By the time the police and locals arrived at the spot, Ashish and Sushil had drowned, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, he said, adding a case has been filed and further investigation is underway, he said.

