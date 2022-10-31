Left Menu

Mumbai: Traffic cop's suspicion of motorcycle number plate leads to arrest of two men in attempt to murder case

The alertness of a traffic constable helped nab two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case after he found something amiss with their motorcycle number plate and checked further, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.Traffic constable Kiran Rajput of Bandra unit stopped two motorcycle-borne persons near Lilavati Hospital during a nakabandi road block check recently, the Khar police station official said.The duo did not have the two-wheelers papers.

Mumbai: Traffic cop's suspicion of motorcycle number plate leads to arrest of two men in attempt to murder case
The alertness of a traffic constable helped nab two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case after he found something amiss with their motorcycle number plate and checked further, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Traffic constable Kiran Rajput of Bandra unit stopped two motorcycle-borne persons near Lilavati Hospital during a 'nakabandi' (road block check) recently, the Khar police station official said.

''The duo did not have the two-wheeler's papers. However, Rajput saw the number plate and found something amiss, so he got the two to the traffic police station. A check of the number plate details of the vehicle showed the two were wanted in an attempt to murder case,'' he said.

''The two had recently attacked a man travelling in an autorickshaw with a sharp weapon. The victim lost three fingers in the attack. The two have been arrested and further probe into the attempt to murder case is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

