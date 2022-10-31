Mumbai: Traffic cop's suspicion of motorcycle number plate leads to arrest of two men in attempt to murder case

The alertness of a traffic constable helped nab two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case after he found something amiss with their motorcycle number plate and checked further, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Traffic constable Kiran Rajput of Bandra unit stopped two motorcycle-borne persons near Lilavati Hospital during a 'nakabandi' (road block check) recently, the Khar police station official said.

''The duo did not have the two-wheeler's papers. However, Rajput saw the number plate and found something amiss, so he got the two to the traffic police station. A check of the number plate details of the vehicle showed the two were wanted in an attempt to murder case,'' he said.

''The two had recently attacked a man travelling in an autorickshaw with a sharp weapon. The victim lost three fingers in the attack. The two have been arrested and further probe into the attempt to murder case is underway,'' he added.

