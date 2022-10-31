Russia summons Dutch ambassador over alleged recruitment attempt by British intelligence

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Dutch ambassador to protest at what it said was an attempt by British intelligence to recruit the Russian military attache at the Russian embassy in The Hague.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called on the Dutch authorities to prevent "countries that the Netherlands calls its allies" from taking such "unfriendly" actions.

