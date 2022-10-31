Police arrests woman accused of poisoning male friend to death in Kerala

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police on Monday arrested the woman accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her.

Earlier in the day, Greeshma (22) had attempted suicide by consuming a disinfectant when she was taken to the toilet at a police station here.

The police arrested her after confirming that her health condition was stable, a senior police officer told reporters here.

The officer said a magistrate has recorded her declaration.

''Now, we will move a remand application before a magisterial court and a magistrate will come here to the hospital and remand her as she is undergoing treatment,'' he told reporters.

Rural SP D Silpa, earlier in the day, told reporters that disciplinary action would be taken against the women police personnel who were deputed to supervise the accused and had taken her to another toilet than the one designated for her.

''It was a failure on the part of the officers concerned. I will be taking action against them. Disciplinary action would be taken against them,'' she had told reporters while confirming that Greeshma had consumed a disinfectant. The officer also said that the accused herself told police what she had done and she was immediately rushed to the hospital where her stomach was washed and she was out of danger.

The officer had also said that Greeshma's arrest would be recorded after her health stabilises.

Greeshma, who passed out from the Muslim Arts College at Thiruvithancode in Tamil Nadu, was a university rank holder in BA English.

She was taken into custody on Sunday night after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year-old Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man, police had said.

She had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14, ADGP in charge of Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar had told reporters here on Sunday.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Police had also said Greeshma and Sharon's relationship ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship.

''Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements,'' the ADGP had said.

In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police suspecting it as a medico-legal case. A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

Sharon's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

As the news of her confession came out, Sharon's father had told the media that the family of the woman was also involved in the crime. ''Not only the girl, but her parents are also involved,'' he had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)