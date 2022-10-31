Left Menu

Bengal celebrates second day of Chhath festival

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:27 IST
Bengal celebrates second day of Chhath festival
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of devotees offered puja to the Sun God at ghats along various rivers and other waterbodies across West Bengal on Monday, the second day of the Chhath festival.

Devotees reached the ghats at the crack of dawn to the accompaniment of drum beats and offered puja in the water adjacent to the bank.

People burst firecrackers and played loud music in some places.

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said devotees offered puja on river banks at seven ghats along the Hooghly from 4 am to 6 am in the city.

The devotees also offered puja in 50 waterbodies where temporary ghats were built by the KMC.

Like on Sunday, not a single devotee was spotted at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar lakes in south and north Kolkata respectively as over 300 police personnel manned the gates of the two waterbodies.

In 2009, a section of Chhath devotees barged into the two lakes violating a National Green Tribunal order not to use the water for the rituals.

The sound of firecrackers was heard in areas like Tollygunje, Naktala, Patuli, Bhawanipore, Chetla, Beleghata, Cossipore and Narkeldanga of Kolkata as it was on Sunday, environmentalists claimed.

A WBPCB official said the air quality across the city remained at a 'satisfactory' level and no major case of sound violation has been received in the control room.

Besides Kolkata, the Chhat Puja was also celebrated in North 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Jalpaiguri and several other districts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022